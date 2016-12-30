Top Gel Pens For Adult Coloring Books To Release New Product Pictures

Teddy Shake announced this week that they will release new photos of their best-selling 105-piece gel pens that are perfect for use in adult coloring books.

(firmenpresse) - It has been two months since Teddy Shake launched their 105-piece gel pen set. All sales projects have been exceeded these past two months, and customers agree that the Teddy Shake gel pens are the perfect gel pens for adult coloring books.



"During the past two months, we have received a lot of feedback from customers," stated company spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Quite a few of these customers have commented on how perfect our pens are for use in adult coloring books. Often people first look to colored pencils to use in these coloring books; however, the issue is that these pencils dull quickly and the colors are very pale. Our gel pens contain 60% more ink than other gel pens and last through many hours of use. The colors are bold and vibrant, and when an adult coloring book picture has been colored with our gel pen set, the end product is beautiful. We are in the process of compiling these photos to share with other customers considering our gel pen set."



In addition to containing more ink, the Teddy Shake gel pens are non-toxic, [acid-free](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_lJgwyb58CGGEK), and lead-free which make the Teddy Shake pens perfect for use in archival documents such as scrapbooks and journals, as well as safe for use by children of all ages. The set of Teddy Shake gel pens contains 105 separate colors that range from milky to neon, to metallic - an entire rainbow of colors. There is easily every color ever needed.



Teddy Shake [gel pens for adult coloring books](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) are sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and are currently priced at $24.99. Any combined purchase over $49 will receive free shipping.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





