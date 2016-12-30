Clear Makeup Organizer By Cosmopolitan Collection Exceeds Review Goal

During the month of December, Cosmopolitan Collection received over 25 new reviews for their clear makeup organizer, exceeding their review goal for that time period.

(firmenpresse) - When a product is sold online, customer reviews are a vital piece to the success of the product. Cosmopolitan Collection has much to celebrate this year, as their [clear makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection) received over 25 new product reviews, far exceeding the review goal for this time period.



"We feel honored that more than 25 customers bought our product and took the time to write a product review during this busy holiday period," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser. "These reviews are the best marketing a product can get, because they provide real feedback about how the product works, and lets prospective customers know the good and bad about the product. Even more exciting, is that reviewers like our product!"



The Cosmopolitan Collection clear makeup organizer has over 150 total product reviews on their Amazon.com listing. Of those reviews, 97% of people wrote that they like their [makeup storage unit](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/18s0lFy1fWNnrU2yMDlpaDnbce6pqkoimcqow0asmcL0/pub). One verified purchaser left a five-star review and wrote "This was purchased as a Christmas gift. The young lady loved it. Just the right size. Lots of right size compartments. Easy to keep clean."



Cosmopolitan Collection's clear makeup organizer is made of a durable, shatterproof acrylic that is easy to clean. The organizer comes in two units that can be used stacked or separated. Within those units are drawers and compartments of various shapes and sizes, which can hold everything from brushes, to pallets to cotton swabs.



The clear makeup organizer is currently priced at $42.99 and sold exclusively on Amazon.com, where free shipping is provided on any purchase of $49 or more.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

PressRelease by

Cosmopolitan Collection

Requests:

+19152095230

Date: 12/30/2016 - 12:03

Language: English

News-ID 515244

Character count: 2496

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cosmopolitan Collection

Ansprechpartner: Rob Bowser

Stadt: El Paso, TX



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 30/12/2016



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease