Acne Scar Removal Cream To Publish Guide On Best Use Practices For Customers

SmoothRx announced that a customer guide for best use practices for their best-selling acne scar removal cream is currently in development.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx [acne scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) has become the #1 acne scar removal cream on Amazon.com. Although this is a great accomplishment, SmoothRx is not resting on their successes. Today they announced that a new guide for customers is in the works.



"In order to get the best results when using our acne scar removal cream, it is important to apply it liberally, twice per day," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We want customers to understand how to use our cream for the best outcome. We want them to know that our cream can help fade not only acne scars, but also stretch marks, spider veins, surgery scars and any other types of imperfections that customers might be struggling with."



[SmoothRx](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) acne scar removal cream is made with all-natural ingredients, including cocoa butter, orange oil, mango butter, aloe, shea butter, rose hip seed oil, and grapefruit seed extract. The cream has a very pleasant smell and is safe for everyday use. The ingredient combine to form a moisturizing agent that hydrates the skin and improves the elasticity, which helps prevent new scar, stretch marks and even wrinkles from forming.



Over 160 customers have written reviews for the SmoothRx acne scar removal cream. A verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said "I've been using this stuff for a few weeks now and I've noticed a difference so far! I apply twice a day to areas where I have scars and stretch marks that can still be helped - this will ONLY work for more fresh scars and stretch marks. Once your scar/stretch mark turns white, you're stuck with it forever. That's just life. But if you have new scars/stretch marks, this stuff will significantly reduce the damage! The cream isn't super thick and goes on very easily - a little goes a long way. The scent to this product is a very pleasant citrus/orange smell. I have stretch marks, acne scars and cat scratch scars I've been using this on and so far it has worked best on the stretch marks. I will continue to use this and update my progress in another few weeks!"





SmoothRx acne scar removal cream can only be purchased on Amazon.com and is currently priced at $19.95. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed for every purchase.





Date: 12/30/2016 - 12:06

