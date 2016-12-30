#1 Selling Play Food Sets Offers Free Shipping Via Partnership With Amazon.com

Mommy Please issued a statement this week to remind customers that with their exclusive selling partnership with Amazon.com, their #1 best selling play food sets will ship for free.

(firmenpresse) - The busy holiday shopping season is just ending, and Mommy Please had the #1 selling play food set on Amazon.com. The company is excited about this new title and wanted to remind customers that even after the holiday season, their play food set is available for free shipping.



"When we were deciding on a selling partner for our play food set, [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) was the clearly the best choice," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "They are a powerhouse for online selling, listing every product imaginable for purchase in one location. One huge benefit to this Amazon.com partnership that we want to make sure customers understand is free shipping. Amazon.com offers free shipping all year long. Any customer who has Amazon Prime will receive free two-day shipping on every Amazon purchase. Any other customer will receive free standard shipping for purchase of $49 or more. This is a tremendous savings for customers."



The Mommy Please [play food sets](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LoMQjYYmxm4VRU2ceQbH6_ZtkwdIy2ELaeIkEcs_7Qs/edit) contains 125 pieces that are all made of BPA-free plastic, and are safe for children ages three and older. The play food is bright, colorful and very realistic in appearance. Included in the food set are such items as an entire pizza, hot dogs with buns, chicken, asparagus, grapes, apples, bread and much more. There are a variety of foods contained within the set, so children can start to learn young about different food choices. Some of the pieces even contain nutritional information and fun food facts, to help children learn more about healthy eating.



There are over 200 customer reviews on the Mommy Please Amazon.com listing for their play food set. One five-star reviewer wrote "I purchased this for my granddaughter who will soon be 3. She loves playing with the set, and it's perfect for her size. This was a perfect addition to her play kitchen! The set included a whole pizza a hamburger patty with cheese lettuce and a slice of tomato with the bun. Two pieces of pie. Five hot dogs with buns. Pringles potato chips and French fries along with all the fruits and vegetables you can think of. Oh and there was a whole cooked chicken as well as 4 or 5 chicken legs and two whole eggs as well as two fried eggs. This really is a nice set for the little ones."





The Mommy Please play food set is currently on sale for $23.97, 48% off the suggested retail price.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





