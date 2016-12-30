Top Selling Pink Flamingo Float Might Be Exclusive Product For Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake announced this week that the company has considered making the pink flamingo float the exclusive product of the company.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 80-inch [flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) last summer, Teddy Shake has seen record-breaking growth and sales. The flamingo float was a favorite during the holiday shopping season, and now Teddy Shake management is having discussions about making this popular flamingo float their only product.



"Over the past four months, we have received some fantastic feedback from our customers about our flamingo float," said company spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Even into the winter months, our flamingo float continued to be a best-seller. As we move towards spring and summer, we expect this demand will continue to increase. We want to ensure we have the best product possible to sell to our customers. If the float is our only product, we can focus our full efforts into the advancement of this float." A final decision should be made within the next two months.



100% of Amazon.com reviewers say they like their Teddy Shake flamingo float. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "I finally got my "Ginormous Pink Flamingo"! Although I haven't been able to use it yet (due to colder weather), I did pull it out of the box and blow it up (with the help of a pump of course!) It's huge! And very well made, caught the fur babes checking it out and one fell asleep on it. It is everything I expected an more. If you're looking for something exciting to add to your summer FUN - this is the item! It will definitely make your friends jealous! I would not only recommend this item but say it's a "must have" to anyone who has a pool or spends time at the lake."



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the Teddy Shake flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99. Any Amazon purchase of more than $49 will receive [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_Odwwyb088E1FY).



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





