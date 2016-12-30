       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Randgold Resources: Total Voting Rights

ID: 515249
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS)

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

- Randgold Resources announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 93 813 759 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. In addition, 61 681 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 93 752 078.

The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Website:

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400



Keywords (optional):

randgold-resources,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/30/2016 - 10:46
Language: English
News-ID 515249
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Randgold Resources
Stadt: JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.149
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 241


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z