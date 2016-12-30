Dealnet Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) today announced that the Board of Directors granted a total of 6,395,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The grant includes options for 2016 employee performance, long term incentive awards, contractual obligations and options for recent strategic hires. The stock options will vest over a period of 18 months and will be exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.57 per stock option.

The Company has also issued 695,890 common shares at a price of $0.57 to settle an advisory fee of $397,000 to an advisor on the acquisition of EcoHome in February 2016. The shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on May 1, 2017. The settlement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT DEALNET CAPITAL CORP.

Dealnet is an engagement enabled consumer finance company that is initially focused on home improvement finance solutions including heating ventilation and air conditioning financing and leasing. Dealnet leverages its large scale customer service and engagement technology platform to attract home improvement dealers by providing front and back office services to them resulting in dealer origination growth.

For additional information please visit .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Dealnet Capital Corp.

Michael Hilmer

Chief Executive Officer

+1-855-912-3444





Dealnet Capital Corp.

Nicole Marchand

Investor Relations

+1-416-428-3533





More information:

http://www.dealnetcapital.com/



PressRelease by

DealNet Capital Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 515250

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DealNet Capital Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease