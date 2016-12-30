       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile

ID: 515252
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile

Outotec has received an order from Chile for the delivery of process equipment.
The contract value is EUR 18 million, and it has been booked in Outotec's 2016
fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec will deliver grinding, flotation, thickening and filtration equipment
and engineering for the project. In addition, Outotec will provide spare parts
and installation supervision services and training for the delivered equipment.
Equipment will be delivered by the end of 2017.

For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC

Taneli Salervo, President - Minerals Processing business unit (acting)
tel. +358 400 490 656

Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198

e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.outotec.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/30/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 515252
Character count: 1478
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Outotec Oyj
Stadt: Espoo


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.149
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 234


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z