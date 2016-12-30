Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM



Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile



Outotec has received an order from Chile for the delivery of process equipment.

The contract value is EUR 18 million, and it has been booked in Outotec's 2016

fourth quarter order intake.



Outotec will deliver grinding, flotation, thickening and filtration equipment

and engineering for the project. In addition, Outotec will provide spare parts

and installation supervision services and training for the delivered equipment.

Equipment will be delivered by the end of 2017.



For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC



Taneli Salervo, President - Minerals Processing business unit (acting)

tel. +358 400 490 656



Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198



e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.outotec.com



PressRelease by

Outotec Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 515252

Character count: 1478

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Outotec Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease