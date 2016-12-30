(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM
Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile
Outotec has received an order from Chile for the delivery of process equipment.
The contract value is EUR 18 million, and it has been booked in Outotec's 2016
fourth quarter order intake.
Outotec will deliver grinding, flotation, thickening and filtration equipment
and engineering for the project. In addition, Outotec will provide spare parts
and installation supervision services and training for the delivered equipment.
Equipment will be delivered by the end of 2017.
