Outotec finalizes employee negotiations in Finland and closes EUR 70 million cost structure program

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 30, 2016 at 9:00 AM



Outotec finalizes employee negotiations in Finland and closes EUR 70 million

cost structure program



Outotec has finalized the employee cooperation negotiations in different

locations in Finland related to the restructuring of the Metals, Energy & Water

segment (as announced on November 17, 2016) and filters manufacturing units (as

announced on November 1, 2016). As a result of the negotiations, approximately

50 employees will be made redundant in Finland. Depending on capacity

utilization, employees may also be temporarily laid off during 2017.



The negotiations to streamline certain units in Germany will continue in 2017.

The restructuring may lead to the reduction of approximately 100 permanent

positions in Germany. Some individual redundancies will also be made in other

countries.



The related costs and asset write-offs of the above restructuring will be taken

into account in Q4/2016.



EUR 70 million cost structure program closed and savings achieved



Outotec has achieved the targeted EUR 70 million annualized savings in fixed

costs compared to the Q3/2015 situation and closes its cost structure program

started in November 2015 (as announced on November 20, 2015).



The restructuring costs from the program were EUR 40 million. These were mainly

booked in Q4/2015 and Q1/2016, and the remaining part will be booked in Q4/2016.

650 jobs have been reduced as part of the program.



Restructuring costs of approximately EUR 28 million booked in Q4



Outotec will book up to EUR 28 million as restructuring costs in Q4/2016 from

the above two programs, mainly as adjusted items. These consist of personnel

related restructuring costs mainly in the Metals, Energy & Water segment and

asset write-offs related to premises, machinery and ICT systems.





For further information, please contact:



OUTOTEC



Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 2007



Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 20 529 2004, mobile +358 400 817198





Emails: firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire















Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

