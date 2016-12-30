Change in number of shares and votes in ÅF AB

The seventh opportunity to convert debentures into shares under the staff

convertible debenture program decided by the Annual General Meeting 2013

occurred in December 2016.



The number of shares before the conversion was 78 858 653 and the number of

votes was 107 818 421. Through the conversion the numbers of B-shares and votes

have increased by 55 100. The total number of shares after the conversion

amounts to 78 913 753, of which 3 217 752 are A-shares and 75 696 001 are B-

shares. The number of votes after the conversion amounts to 107 873 521.



The information contained in this press release is such that ÅF AB (publ) is

required to disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The

information was submitted for publication by the abovementioned contact person

on December 30, 2016 at 9:00 am.



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and

infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By

connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable

solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong

base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.



ÅF - Innovation by experience





