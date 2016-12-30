Change in number of shares and votes in ÅF AB

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Jacob Landén, General Counsel, +46 708 941216
The seventh opportunity to convert debentures into shares under the staff
convertible debenture program decided by the Annual General Meeting 2013
occurred in December 2016.
The number of shares before the conversion was 78 858 653 and the number of
votes was 107 818 421. Through the conversion the numbers of B-shares and votes
have increased by 55 100. The total number of shares after the conversion
amounts to 78 913 753, of which 3 217 752 are A-shares and 75 696 001 are B-
shares. The number of votes after the conversion amounts to 107 873 521.
ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and
infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By
connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable
solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong
base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.
ÅF - Innovation by experience
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.