Number of shares and votes in Active Biotech

The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of the
recently completed rights issue.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 96,824,320 shares
and votes in Active Biotech.

For further information, please contact:
Tomas Leanderson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95
E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com

Active Biotech AB
P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdag Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company
with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an
orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is
in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of
primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,
commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC
projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press
release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This
information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on
December 30, 2016.


http://hugin.info/1002/R/2067873/776505.pdf



