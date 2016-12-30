Number of shares and votes in Active Biotech

The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of the

recently completed rights issue.



Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 96,824,320 shares

and votes in Active Biotech.



For further information, please contact:

Tomas Leanderson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95

E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com



Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00



Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdag Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company

with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an

orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is

in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple

sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of

primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,

commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC

projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.



Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press

release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This

information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on

December 30, 2016.





More information:

http://www.activebiotech.com/



