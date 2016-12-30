ITALEAF: TerniEnergia signed agreement with JuicePower for a pipeline of smart energy islands in India

ITALEAF: TerniEnergia signed agreement with JuicePower for a pipeline of smart

energy islands in India





TerniEnergia has subscribed today a partnership agreement with JuicePower, a

company established in London (UK), to develop and build clean energy generation

plants and energy management structures which combine on-site and off-site

generation and storage, and to support the management of JuicePower portfolio of

customers with smart energy management systems.

JuicePower, is a Clean Energy Platform which aims at directly selling energy to

commercial and industrial customers as well as special smart grids, in emerging

markets, starting with India, by generating and trading energy using Smart

Energy Management systems. JuicePower's management has expertise and experience

in the development, financing, construction and management of renewable energy

power generation plants (solar photovoltaic power, wind, biomass, waste to

energy plants et alia) and financial advisory in relation to the sector thereto.

TerniEnergia is the first Italian smart energy company, active in the fields of

renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy management, listed on the

Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of Italeaf Group, and it

develops solutions, innovative products and services based on digital and

industrial technologies for the energy sector.

The goals of the partnership agreement are:

1. Create a joint effort to develop, build, operate and maintain smart energy

management solutions for on-site and off-site generation and smart energy

management.

2. Allow the parties to cooperate in the design, research and development of

smart energy management solutions for the vertical applications identified.

3. Develop a local organization to support the execution of projects, with



local teams, suppliers and subcontractors, in India.

JuicePower will be engaged principally in the commercial phase of identifying

the final customers and creating a pipeline of projects and to support the local

gridconnection and the initial management of PPA contracts (power purchase

agreement), including energy trading.

TerniEnergia will be engaged with the role of EPC/O&M contractor (engineering,

procurement and construction, and operation and maintenance), as designer and

developer of smart mini grids, and as provider of solutions and systems for the

smart energy management, both hardware and software.

The partnership between TerniEnergia and JuicePower will start in the coming

weeks with the implementation of a pilot project of smart energy island (mini

smart grid) that includes energy generation plants (solar or hybrid), storage

systems, back-up and stability systems (electric generator), smart metering

systems and the integration with local control and grid connection systems.

The solutions planned under the agreement will be able to contemplate on-site

plants of capacity between 1 and 5 MW and/or off-site installations of power

capacity between 50 and 65 MW, able to provide several end customers.





TERNIENERGIA (BIT: TER), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf

Group, is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide

integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines

(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with

about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with

operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative

products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the

energy sector.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of

increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and

emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and

participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy

smart grids.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid

operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and

investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of

renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,

solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the

electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and

commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and

solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is

listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.





Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business

accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech.

Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of

industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological

innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro

(Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong

Kong and a research and development centre in the Hong Kong Science and

Technology Park.

The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian

Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency

and waste management, WiSave in the "internet of things" field, for the

development and production of thermostats and smart technologies for the remote

control of electrical and heating items of buildings managed through a cloud

infrastructure, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and manufacture of

civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional

market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive

manufacturing and Italeaf RE, a real estate company.



