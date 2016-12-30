(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE 30 DECEMBER 2016
ITALEAF: TerniEnergia signed agreement with JuicePower for a pipeline of smart
energy islands in India
TerniEnergia has subscribed today a partnership agreement with JuicePower, a
company established in London (UK), to develop and build clean energy generation
plants and energy management structures which combine on-site and off-site
generation and storage, and to support the management of JuicePower portfolio of
customers with smart energy management systems.
JuicePower, is a Clean Energy Platform which aims at directly selling energy to
commercial and industrial customers as well as special smart grids, in emerging
markets, starting with India, by generating and trading energy using Smart
Energy Management systems. JuicePower's management has expertise and experience
in the development, financing, construction and management of renewable energy
power generation plants (solar photovoltaic power, wind, biomass, waste to
energy plants et alia) and financial advisory in relation to the sector thereto.
TerniEnergia is the first Italian smart energy company, active in the fields of
renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy management, listed on the
Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of Italeaf Group, and it
develops solutions, innovative products and services based on digital and
industrial technologies for the energy sector.
The goals of the partnership agreement are:
1. Create a joint effort to develop, build, operate and maintain smart energy
management solutions for on-site and off-site generation and smart energy
management.
2. Allow the parties to cooperate in the design, research and development of
smart energy management solutions for the vertical applications identified.
3. Develop a local organization to support the execution of projects, with
local teams, suppliers and subcontractors, in India.
JuicePower will be engaged principally in the commercial phase of identifying
the final customers and creating a pipeline of projects and to support the local
gridconnection and the initial management of PPA contracts (power purchase
agreement), including energy trading.
TerniEnergia will be engaged with the role of EPC/O&M contractor (engineering,
procurement and construction, and operation and maintenance), as designer and
developer of smart mini grids, and as provider of solutions and systems for the
smart energy management, both hardware and software.
The partnership between TerniEnergia and JuicePower will start in the coming
weeks with the implementation of a pilot project of smart energy island (mini
smart grid) that includes energy generation plants (solar or hybrid), storage
systems, back-up and stability systems (electric generator), smart metering
systems and the integration with local control and grid connection systems.
The solutions planned under the agreement will be able to contemplate on-site
plants of capacity between 1 and 5 MW and/or off-site installations of power
capacity between 50 and 65 MW, able to provide several end customers.
TERNIENERGIA (BIT: TER), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf
Group, is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide
integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines
(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with
about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with
operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative
products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the
energy sector.
TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of
increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and
emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and
participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy
smart grids.
TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid
operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and
investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of
renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,
solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the
electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and
commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and
solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is
listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.
This press release is also available on the Companies' website: www.italeaf.com
and www.ternienergia.com.
Certified Adviser
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf on NASDAQ OMX
First North.
For further information please contact:
Filippo Calisti
CFO - Italeaf S.p.A.
E-mail: calisti(at)italeaf.com
Mangold Fondkommission AB
Tel. +46 (0)8 5030 1550
info(at)mangold.se
Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business
accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech.
Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of
industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological
innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro
(Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong
Kong and a research and development centre in the Hong Kong Science and
Technology Park.
The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian
Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency
and waste management, WiSave in the "internet of things" field, for the
development and production of thermostats and smart technologies for the remote
control of electrical and heating items of buildings managed through a cloud
infrastructure, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and manufacture of
civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional
market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive
manufacturing and Italeaf RE, a real estate company.
PRESS RELEASE:
http://hugin.info/162089/R/2068164/776627.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Italeaf S.p.A. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.italeaf.com/
Date: 12/30/2016 - 08:29
Language: English
News-ID 515256
Character count: 7404
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Italeaf S.p.A.
Stadt: Narni (TR)
Number of hits: 62
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.149
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|259
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.