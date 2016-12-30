       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. announces the passing of Skip Kerr

ID: 515260
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company" or "CER") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) regrettably announces that Mr. Skip Kerr, former Chief Operating Officer of the Company passed away on December 27th after a lengthy battle with various health ailments.

CER's Board of Directors wish to recognize Mr. Kerr for his years of dedication and contribution to the Company and also wish to thank his family for their support of Skip while in the employ of CER.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation with two operating divisions: Energy Services and General Rentals. The Energy Services division is engaged in the rental of surface rentals and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The General Rentals division is engaged in the rental of industrial and construction equipment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.
Ken Olson
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 930-5434



More information:
http://www.cerfcorp.com/



Keywords (optional):

canadian-equipment-rentals-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/30/2016 - 12:21
Language: English
News-ID 515260
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 8

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.149
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 239


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z