The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh Launches 'Fifth Anniversary' Hotel Package

(firmenpresse) - RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- In celebration of the fifth anniversary of , the landmark luxury hotel in Riyadh is offering its guests a new hotel package perfect for families, friends and professionals who want to spend a royal staycation in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The includes deluxe and superior rooms as well as executive and royal luxury suites in Riyadh with a 300 Saudi Riyals hotel credit that can be redeemed across the hotel's fine dining restaurants and luxury spa.

Among the restaurants, guests can enjoy Al Orjouan, the signature all-day dining buffet outlet featuring Middle Eastern and international cuisines; Turquoise, the exclusive lounge with an exquisite background; Chorisia Lounge, the alfresco dining option for leisurely breakfast, lunch or signature afternoon tea and Strike, the fun and stimulating atmosphere for mocktails and smoothies within the 1,000 square meter indoor six-lane bowling alley.

Hong, an inspiring contemporary Chinese restaurant, and Azzurro authentic Italian cuisine both offer a stunning view of the indoor swimming pool and feature garden views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guests looking for relaxation and relief can redeem their hotel credit at , where the hotel's spa professionals assist in the selection of the perfect treatment to provide guests the most refreshing weekend experience.

The package is available until March 31, 2017 starting from SAR 1,155 and is valid during weekends only with check-ins on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Late check-out up to 4p.m. is subject to availability. To book this package, kindly visit .

For more information, visit or follow the hotel on Facebook at and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

