Sonoma County Long Distance Home Office Safe Moving & Storage Services Announced

Hansenâs Moving & Storage, a moving and storage company based in Windsor, California, announced a new long distance moving and storage services for clients in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company provides full long distance moving services and storage in a new secured warehouse.

(firmenpresse) - HansenÂÂs Moving & Storage, a professional moving and storage company based in Windsor, California, announced a wide range of long distance moving and new storage services for homes, offices, safes and pianos in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More information is available at [http://hansensmoving.net](http://hansensmoving.net/).

Residential or business relocation often become a necessity in todayÂÂs extremely mobile society. The reasons for moving home or office are varied, from new career opportunities to property inheritance or retirement. Businesses may also need to branch out in different areas, thereby requiring change of offices or transportation of different commercial goods.

Moving can be challenging if undertaken with oneÂÂs own vehicle for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is often the case that the amount of goods to be moved cannot be transported in one trip, thereby requiring considerable fuel expenses. Furthermore, fragile products may not be properly packed, thus leading to damage and additional costs. Finally, the time factor is also important, long distance moving requiring considerable time resources.

The most adequate solution is to use a professional moving and storage company.

HansenÂÂs Moving & Storage has been providing long distance moving services for the San Francisco Bay Area for more than thirty years, and has announced a complete modernization of its moving and storage services. The company has acquired a new storage facility which is spacious, clean, alarmed and equipped with a professional sprinkler system, thereby contributing to an increase in the overall quality of the storage services provided.

The company offers moving services for both residential and business clients, with unlimited storage services available.

HansenÂÂs Moving & Storage also provides professional packing and unpacking services for fragile goods, thereby ensuring safe transport and unloading for any goods, regardless of distance. An overview of the new moving and storage services provided is available at [https://youtube.com/watch?v=L3ucVSGKTdg](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3ucVSGKTdg).



The company is certified A+ with the Better Business Bureau, and it currently serves clients in Marin County, Sonoma County, Napa County, Lake County, Mendocino County and the surrounding area.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



http://www.hansensmoving.net/



Hansen's Moving and Storage
http://www.hansensmoving.net/

Date: 12/30/2016 - 15:00
