BlackRock(R) Canada Announces Final Redemption Proceeds for Class A Capital Shares and Class A Preferred Shares of Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- (TSX: BBO)(TSX: BBO.PR.A)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") (NYSE: BLK) and manager of Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. (the "Corporation"), today announces additional information regarding the mandatory redemption of the Class A Capital Shares (the "Class A Capital Shares") and Class A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") of the Corporation on December 30, 2016.

The Class A Capital Shares and Preferred Shares were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23, 2016. The final redemption proceeds of BBO were determined on December 30, 2016. The final redemption proceeds are as follows:

Each shareholder will receive the final redemption proceeds as disclosed above.

Remaining holders of Class A Capital Shares or Preferred Shares will receive their respective final redemption proceeds, together with the final monthly and quarterly cash distributions announced on December 19, 2016, as applicable, on or about January 5, 2017.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at - Twitter: (at)BlackRockCA - Blog: .

Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

