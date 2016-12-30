       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Opinion


BlackRock(R) Canada Announces Final Redemption Proceeds for Class A Capital Shares and Class A Preferred Shares of Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp.

ID: 515270
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- (TSX: BBO)(TSX: BBO.PR.A)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") (NYSE: BLK) and manager of Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. (the "Corporation"), today announces additional information regarding the mandatory redemption of the Class A Capital Shares (the "Class A Capital Shares") and Class A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") of the Corporation on December 30, 2016.

The Class A Capital Shares and Preferred Shares were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23, 2016. The final redemption proceeds of BBO were determined on December 30, 2016. The final redemption proceeds are as follows:

Each shareholder will receive the final redemption proceeds as disclosed above.

Remaining holders of Class A Capital Shares or Preferred Shares will receive their respective final redemption proceeds, together with the final monthly and quarterly cash distributions announced on December 19, 2016, as applicable, on or about January 5, 2017.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at - Twitter: (at)BlackRockCA - Blog: .

Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contacts:


Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
416-643-4058



More information:
http://www.blackrock.com/ca/



Keywords (optional):

blackrock-asset-management-canada-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/30/2016 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 515270
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 70

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Opinion




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.150
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 201


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z