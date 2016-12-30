(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE 30 DECEMBER 2016
ITALEAF: the Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia approved the capital
increase to grow in the digital energy
The Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia, smart energy company active in the
fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy management,
listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of Italeaf
Group, met today in extraordinary session under the chairmanship of Mr. Stefano
Neri.
The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved a capital increase, in one or
more tranches, by paid subscription, in divisible form, with the exclusion of
option rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 4, second part, of the Italian
Civil Code, for a maximum of up to 3,000,000 shares, corresponding to 6.80% of
the current share capital, reserved to industrial investors and to Italian and
foreign institutional investors, excluding the United States, Canada , Japan,
Australia. The offer period will start from a date to be fixed by the Board of
Directors at the end of pre-marketing activity, but not earlier than January
15, 2017, and ending at the latest on 10 April 2017.
The Shareholders Meeting has confirmed the criterion for determining the value
of the newly issued shares as resolved by the Board and communicated to the
market on November 28, 2016.
The transaction fits into the growth path that TerniEnergia followed
uninterruptedly since it was established, also as a result of the recent
acquisition of the companies Softeco Sismat and Selesoft Consulting and the
presentation of the industrial plan "Plug in the smart energy company", and is
therefore aimed at:
* put the companies in the best capital and financial conditions for
increasing and consolidating its position in the Smart and Micro Grids
emerging market, combining its track record in the installation of plants
for the production of renewable energy with digital business;
* integrate into its strategic business, the activities required to implement
the digital transformation strategy, with particular reference to the
development of solutions for the management of electrical grids (both
transmission both distribution) and of "smart" and "connected" systems,
adhering to the model of the Internet of Things (IoT);
* increasing the visibility of the share on the capital market, allowing the
entry of qualified and supportive investors or industrial partners, also in
order to improve and consolidate the company's strategy of innovation and
internationalization to meet the new demands of the energy global market;
* promptly seize the best conditions offered by the market, especially in view
of the current phase of high volatility of financial markets, eliminating,
therefore, through a private placement exclusively reserved to qualified
investors or industrial partners, the long time typically associated to the
exercise of the option rights reserved to shareholders.
The Meeting also resolved that, if the capital increase will be not entirely
subscribed by the deadline of April 10, 2017, the same capital shall be deemed
increased by an amount equal to the subscriptions.
To the Board of Directors and its Chairman, Stefano Neri, are delegated, within
the limits established by the Shareholders' Meeting about the issue price, the
number of shares and the offer period, as above mentioned, all the powers for
the execution of the share capital increase on time and in accordance with the
market requirements.
TerniEnergia is assisted in the placement of new shares by EnVent Capital
Markets Ltd as Global Coordinator, with no assumption by the latter of its
warranty obligations.
TERNIENERGIA (BIT: TER), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf
Group, is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide
integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines
(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with
about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with
operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative
products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the
energy sector.
TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of
increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and
emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and
participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy
smart grids.
TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid
operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and
investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of
renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,
solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the
electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and
commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and
solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is
listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.
