ITALEAF: Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia approved the capital increase to grow in digital energy

ITALEAF: the Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia approved the capital

increase to grow in the digital energy





The Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia, smart energy company active in the

fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy management,

listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of Italeaf

Group, met today in extraordinary session under the chairmanship of Mr. Stefano

Neri.

The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved a capital increase, in one or

more tranches, by paid subscription, in divisible form, with the exclusion of

option rights pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 4, second part, of the Italian

Civil Code, for a maximum of up to 3,000,000 shares, corresponding to 6.80% of

the current share capital, reserved to industrial investors and to Italian and

foreign institutional investors, excluding the United States, Canada , Japan,

Australia. The offer period will start from a date to be fixed by the Board of

Directors at the end of pre-marketing activity, but not earlier than January

15, 2017, and ending at the latest on 10 April 2017.

The Shareholders Meeting has confirmed the criterion for determining the value

of the newly issued shares as resolved by the Board and communicated to the

market on November 28, 2016.

The transaction fits into the growth path that TerniEnergia followed

uninterruptedly since it was established, also as a result of the recent

acquisition of the companies Softeco Sismat and Selesoft Consulting and the

presentation of the industrial plan "Plug in the smart energy company", and is

therefore aimed at:

* put the companies in the best capital and financial conditions for

increasing and consolidating its position in the Smart and Micro Grids



emerging market, combining its track record in the installation of plants

for the production of renewable energy with digital business;

* integrate into its strategic business, the activities required to implement

the digital transformation strategy, with particular reference to the

development of solutions for the management of electrical grids (both

transmission both distribution) and of "smart" and "connected" systems,

adhering to the model of the Internet of Things (IoT);

* increasing the visibility of the share on the capital market, allowing the

entry of qualified and supportive investors or industrial partners, also in

order to improve and consolidate the company's strategy of innovation and

internationalization to meet the new demands of the energy global market;

* promptly seize the best conditions offered by the market, especially in view

of the current phase of high volatility of financial markets, eliminating,

therefore, through a private placement exclusively reserved to qualified

investors or industrial partners, the long time typically associated to the

exercise of the option rights reserved to shareholders.

The Meeting also resolved that, if the capital increase will be not entirely

subscribed by the deadline of April 10, 2017, the same capital shall be deemed

increased by an amount equal to the subscriptions.

To the Board of Directors and its Chairman, Stefano Neri, are delegated, within

the limits established by the Shareholders' Meeting about the issue price, the

number of shares and the offer period, as above mentioned, all the powers for

the execution of the share capital increase on time and in accordance with the

market requirements.

TerniEnergia is assisted in the placement of new shares by EnVent Capital

Markets Ltd as Global Coordinator, with no assumption by the latter of its

warranty obligations.





TERNIENERGIA (BIT: TER), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf

Group, is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide

integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines

(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with

about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with

operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative

products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the

energy sector.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of

increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and

emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and

participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy

smart grids.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid

operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and

investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of

renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,

solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the

electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and

commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and

solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is

listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.









Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business

accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech.

Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of

industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological

innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro

(Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong

Kong and a research and development centre in the Hong Kong Science and

Technology Park.

The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian

Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency

and waste management, WiSave in the "internet of things" field, for the

development and production of thermostats and smart technologies for the remote

control of electrical and heating items of buildings managed through a cloud

infrastructure, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and manufacture of

civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional

market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive

manufacturing and Italeaf RE, a real estate company.





