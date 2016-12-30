CSE: 2016-1216 - Delist - Global Gardens Group Inc. (VGM)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- The common shares of Global Gardens Group Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, December 30, 2016.

Global Gardens Group will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, December 30, 2016

Symbol: VGM

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/30/2016 - 15:02

Language: English

News-ID 515280

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease