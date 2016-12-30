       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2016-1217 - Delist - Avapecia Life Sciences Corp. (VVS)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement with Avagenesis Corp. the common shares of Avapecia Life Sciences Corp. will be delisted at the market close today, December 30, 2016.

The resulting amalgamated company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, December 30, 2016

Symbol: VVS

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



Date: 12/30/2016 - 15:21
Language: English
