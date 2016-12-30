Online Reputation Management Software For Local Business Review Launched

Zane Lighthouse releases teaser information on the upcoming launch of its new Local Business Review service. Further information can be found at http://zanelighthouse.com.

(firmenpresse) - Zane Lighthouse today announced the official launch date of its upcoming Local Business Review service. Rumours are already starting to circulate among observers and die-hard fans within the chiropractic marketing world, as the 'Live' date of the Local Business Review service draws near. Zane Lighthouse has also released three things fans, reviewers and critics can expect from inception time in 2017.



The first thing folks should expect is a big improvement in 5 star positive reviews on Google, Facebook and Yelp. [Zane Lighthouse](http://zanelighthouse.getmobilereviews.com/) makes this happen by providing the local business owner their own sms texting app allowing them to text their customers and request real time honest feedback for the businesses product or service. This is to be expected from a business who places this much value on building their online reputation and credibility with local customers. providing a 45 day trail period for the local business owner and



As well as that, Zane Lighthouse will be celebrate the live day event by freely giving away unlimited 45 day trial accounts with no credit card needed at signup. It is their hope that this will raise awareness for the online reputation management software app and encourage other local business owners to spread the message on how to generate honest client reviews.



Finally, for die hard fans of the industry, they'll be interested to know what went into the creation of the Local Business Review service. It has taken 6 months to put together, from start to finish, from the initial idea to fully implementing the service.



Nelson Montanez, Owner at [Zane Lighthouse](http://zanelighthouse.getmobilereviews.com/) also wanted to add "The fastest way for a local business owner to reach customers and manage their online reputation is by texting their customers while in their presence. Some simple facts are that 98% of texts are opened while email is only opened 20% of the time. 90% of customers open a text within 3 minutes. 45% of customers respond to a text whereas only 6% respond to an email."





For further information about Zane Lighthouse or the new Local Business Review service, it can all be discovered at http://zanelighthouse.com





