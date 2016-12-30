Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by

Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued

by the Company on 17 April 2016.



Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD

600,000 have today been converted into 297,029 ordinary shares in the Company.



Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is

reduced to USD 115,360,691 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the

Company has increased to 112,775,810.





30 December 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







