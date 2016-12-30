Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by
Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued
by the Company on 17 April 2016.
Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD
600,000 have today been converted into 297,029 ordinary shares in the Company.
Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is
reduced to USD 115,360,691 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the
Company has increased to 112,775,810.
30 December 2016
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
