KBC Group: KBC Group acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, becoming the largest bank-insurance group in Bulgaria

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Please find attached the press release on the agreement we reached this
afternoon for the acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease.

However, we are very aware that people are counting down the final hours of the
year or perhaps still enjoying the festive break.
For that reason, we have scheduled a conference call for analysts on Monday, 2
January at 10.30 a.m. CET with Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO and Luc Popelier, KBC
Group CFO.

Dial in numbers:
  GB: +44 (0) 1452 555 566
  BE: +32 (0) 8170 0061
  US: +1 6315 107 498
  CZ: +420 (0) 228 880 460

Access code:   45233348

The presentation forming the basis of the analyst call will be available from
www.kbc.com on Monday, 2 January 2017 at 8 a.m.

We'd like to wish everyone an enjoyable festive weekend and a fantastic 2017.
May it be a year filled with success, memorable experiences,  excellent health,
lots of friendship and love, courage, patience, energy, enthusiasm and ...
dreams that come true!


KBC Group - Investor Relations Office - contact: investor.relations(at)kbc.com


Persbericht KBC Groep dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776666.pdf

Communiqué de presse KBC Groupe dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776667.pdf

Press release KBC Group dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776665.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.kbc.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
Date: 12/30/2016 - 18:20
Language: English
