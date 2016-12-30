(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Please find attached the press release on the agreement we reached this
afternoon for the acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease.
However, we are very aware that people are counting down the final hours of the
year or perhaps still enjoying the festive break.
For that reason, we have scheduled a conference call for analysts on Monday, 2
January at 10.30 a.m. CET with Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO and Luc Popelier, KBC
Group CFO.
Dial in numbers:
GB: +44 (0) 1452 555 566
BE: +32 (0) 8170 0061
US: +1 6315 107 498
CZ: +420 (0) 228 880 460
Access code: 45233348
The presentation forming the basis of the analyst call will be available from
www.kbc.com on Monday, 2 January 2017 at 8 a.m.
We'd like to wish everyone an enjoyable festive weekend and a fantastic 2017.
May it be a year filled with success, memorable experiences, excellent health,
lots of friendship and love, courage, patience, energy, enthusiasm and ...
dreams that come true!
KBC Group - Investor Relations Office - contact: investor.relations(at)kbc.com
Persbericht KBC Groep dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776666.pdf
Communiqué de presse KBC Groupe dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776667.pdf
Press release KBC Group dd 30-12-2016:
http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776665.pdf
