KBC Group: KBC Group acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, becoming the largest bank-insurance group in Bulgaria (incl Dutch & French attachments)

Please find attached the press release on the agreement we reached this

afternoon for the acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease.



However, we are very aware that people are counting down the final hours of the

year or perhaps still enjoying the festive break.

For that reason, we have scheduled a conference call for analysts on Monday, 2

January at 10.30 a.m. CET with Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO and Luc Popelier, KBC

Group CFO.



Dial in numbers:

GB: +44 (0) 1452 555 566

BE: +32 (0) 8170 0061

US: +1 6315 107 498

CZ: +420 (0) 228 880 460



Access code: 45233348



The presentation forming the basis of the analyst call will be available from

www.kbc.com on Monday, 2 January 2017 at 8 a.m.



We'd like to wish everyone an enjoyable festive weekend and a fantastic 2017.

May it be a year filled with success, memorable experiences, excellent health,

lots of friendship and love, courage, patience, energy, enthusiasm and ...

dreams that come true!





KBC Group - Investor Relations Office - contact: investor.relations(at)kbc.com





Persbericht KBC Groep dd 30-12-2016:

http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776666.pdf



Communiqué de presse KBC Groupe dd 30-12-2016:

http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776667.pdf



Press release KBC Group dd 30-12-2016:

http://hugin.info/133947/R/2068251/776665.pdf







