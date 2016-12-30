Seattle Facelift Rhytidectomy Jowl Correction Plastic Surgery Services Announced

Dr. Brian Windle, a professionally certified plastic surgeon, announced a wide range of facelift procedures for clients in the Seattle area. Dr. Brian Windle provides his clients with facelift, jowl correction, scar removal, injectable fillers, Botox injections and more.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Brian Windle, a plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, fellow of the American College of Surgeons, announced a wide range of facial cosmetic services for patients in the Seattle area, including facelift, jowl correction, BOTOX injections and more.



More information is available at https://drwindle.com/plastic-surgery-face/face-lift.



Recent years have seen a sharp increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery services, as modern technology makes it increasingly accessible to correct most facial defects for a relatively affordable price.



This increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery led to a similar increase in the number of cosmetic surgery clinics, with many unlicensed practitioners offering dubious services. The risks posed by uncertified cosmetic surgeons are extremely serious, ranging from partial scarring to lifelong mutilation. Only professional, licensed practitioners can provide safe and reliable cosmetic surgery.



Dr. Brian Windle is a certified plastic surgeon, with both academic and practical experience. His specialties are facial surgery, reconstructive cosmetics and breast implants. He announced a varied range of facial plastic surgery in Seattle, including facelift, Botox injections, micro needling and jowl correction.



For increased treatment efficiency, Dr. Brian Windle uses minimal incisions and rapid recovery protocols.



Dr. Brian Windle works closely with the clients in creating optimal facial correction, including folds and wrinkles, removing loose skin and excessive fat, and defining the cheeks and the chin.



The Seattle doctor also provides alternative procedures such as a mini facelift, jowl and neck fat liposuction, as well as fillers and injections. All services are provided with a careful consideration of the clientÂÂs health, age, and expectations.



Finally, Dr. Windle also provides additional adjunctive procedures such as laser resurfacing, BOTOX injections, micro needling, scar removal, injectable fillers, and chemical peels. All operations are preceded by a thorough pre-examination in which the potential risks are analyzed, in order to avoid all potential complications.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://drwindle.com/plastic-surgery-face/face-lift/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Dr. Brian Windle

http://drwindle.com/plastic-surgery-face/face-lift/

PressRelease by

Dr. Brian Windle

Requests:

425-366-8222

Date: 12/30/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 515294

Character count: 2698

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dr. Brian Windle

Ansprechpartner: Dr. Brian Windle

Stadt: Seattle

Telefon: 425-366-8222



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 30/12/2016



Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease