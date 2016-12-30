Declan Announces Resignation of Director

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Declan Resources Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN)(CSE: LAN.CN) reports that Gordon King has resigned as director of the Company, resulting in a casual vacancy. The directors wish to thank Mr. King for his contributions and continued support over the years and wish him success in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board,

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

