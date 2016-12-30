       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Constellation Software Announces Agreement with Hikari Tsushin

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU)announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Hikari Tsushin, Inc. for the incorporation, management and operation of a joint venture company. The joint venture company, to be named Constellation Software Japan, will seek to invest in, acquire and manage vertical market software companies with a primary place of business in Japan.

About Constellation

Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) is an international provider of market leading software and services to a select number of industries, both in the public and private sectors. Constellation's mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of particular industries.

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677



