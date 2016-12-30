Constellation Software Announces Agreement with Hikari Tsushin

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU)announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Hikari Tsushin, Inc. for the incorporation, management and operation of a joint venture company. The joint venture company, to be named Constellation Software Japan, will seek to invest in, acquire and manage vertical market software companies with a primary place of business in Japan.
About Constellation
Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) is an international provider of market leading software and services to a select number of industries, both in the public and private sectors. Constellation's mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of particular industries.
Contacts:
Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
More information:
http://www.csisoftware.com
Date: 12/30/2016 - 23:57
Language: English
News-ID 515320
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Constellation Software Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 31
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.156
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|153
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.