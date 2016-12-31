New Era Minerals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - URUMQI, XINJIANG, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- New Era Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NEM) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced in the Company's news release dated June 24, 2016, issuing 1,479,814 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of Cdn$0.20 per Share and raising proceeds of Cdn$295,962.80.

The proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital requirements, including the investigation of potential opportunities to acquire additional mining projects.

The Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 1, 2017.

About New Era Minerals Inc.

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co. Ltd. ("Yongkun"). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the PRC, including Yongkun's 100%-owned Suyeke North nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of NEW ERA MINERALS INC.

Sun Tian Xiang

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on the belief of management and reflect the Company's current expectation. All statements in this release, other than the statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, all statements regarding the Private Placement and the proposed use of proceeds to be raised pursuant to the Private Placement. By its nature, forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approval to the Private Placement; fluctuations in the Canadian dollar-Renminbi exchange rate; and those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Forward-looking information is also based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, that all required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals to the Private Placement will be obtained. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking information are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contacts:



Vicky Gao

0086-13801155400

New Era Minerals Inc.

