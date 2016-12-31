Unu Wire and Cable Sets New Trends in the Manufacture of Electrical Wire

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG (December 31, 2016)  Unu wire and cable has opened a new vista in the manufacturing of high temperature wire, silicone wire and low smoke zero halogen wire.



The silicone wires are used for AC rated voltage up to and including 0.6/1 kv fixed installation from power transmission line or portable electric connecting cable, the product has heat radiation, is cold resistant, and is also resistant to acid and alkali and corrosive gas. Besides, it has waterproof properties, such as soft cable structure, the convenient radiation, and high temperature (cold) environment stable electrical performance. Its anti-aging performance is outstanding, plus it has long service life, and is widely used in metallurgy, electric power, petrochemical, electronics, automobile manufacturing and other sectors. It is suitable for all kinds of household appliances, lighting, industrial machinery, electric wiring products and outgoing electrical current meets. It is an important component in any wiring structure.



The Low Smoke Zero Halogen Cable too is suitable for all kinds of home appliances, temperature sensors, electrical and electronics equipment, internal wiring, industrial machines and electro-thermal products.



The products have got great feedbacks from electrical engineers and common users alike. They are not only durable, but also pocket friendly. Unu Wire assures its customers of excellent competitive prices.



About Unu Wire & Cable

UNU Wire and Cable Co. Ltd is wholly-owned by RHI Electric Co. Ltd, specializing in offering all kinds of high quality electrical wire and cables. Main products including teflon/pt fe wire, high temperature wire, silicone wire, LSHF/LSOH (low smoke zero halogen) Wire and PVC Electrical Wire etc. The company is Located in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China with many World-Class Factories.



For more information, please visit http://www.unuwire.com/ptfe-wire





