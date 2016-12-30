Enstar Announces Acquisition of Dana Companies

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited

(NASDAQ:ESGR) announced today that Enstar Holdings (US) Inc. has acquired Dana

Companies, LLC ("Dana Companies") from Dana Incorporated ("Dana") for a total

purchase price of $91.5 million.



Dana is a world leader in the supply of highly engineered drivetrain, sealing,

and thermal-management technologies for vehicles. Dana Companies holds

liabilities associated with personal injury asbestos claims and environmental

claims arising from its legacy manufacturing operations. Dana Companies' assets

include, among others, insurance rights related to coverage against these

liabilities and marketable securities.



Enstar financed the transaction through a drawing under its revolving credit

facility.



Dominic Silvester, Enstar's Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Dana Companies

acquisition complements our core business of managing legacy liabilities and our

specific expertise in asbestos, and we are pleased to have worked with Dana to

provide an effective resolution to the asbestos liabilities arising from

historic operations. This is the first time Enstar has acquired a company

outside of the insurance industry, demonstrating our ability to deliver legacy

and capital release solutions to this broader market sector as we continue to

grow our business."



About Enstar



Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release

solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group

companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe,

Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in

completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 75 companies and portfolios

since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the



StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with

multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which

manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's

Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.



Cautionary Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current

expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any

such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not

guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that

actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding

Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for

the year ended December 31, 2015 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended

September 30, 2016, and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore,

Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking

statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-

looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations

with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or

assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.



Contact: Mark Smith

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645











