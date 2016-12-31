Esperite N.V.: Update on Financing

Zutphen, The Netherlands - 31 December 2016





Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announced during the

year 2016 that it prepares a significant external funding to which the main

shareholder will contribute along with potential other investors. The Group

needs financial contribution to consolidate the existing business and accelerate

its development for the benefit of its present and future shareholders.



As an update on the previous communication the Group announces that it has made

substantial progress in its discussion with potential external investors.

However, it has currently not yet reached the level that the Group can announce

more details.

The Group is also working on additional financing from its main shareholder. An

update about this additional financing will be communicated in January 2017.







To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr.

Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the website at

www.esperite.com.





More information:

http://www.esperite.com/



