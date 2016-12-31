       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Esperite N.V.: Update on Financing

Zutphen, The Netherlands - 31 December 2016


Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announced during the
year 2016 that it prepares a significant external funding to which the main
shareholder will contribute along with potential other investors. The Group
needs financial contribution to consolidate the existing business and accelerate
its development for the benefit of its present and future shareholders.

As an update on the previous communication the Group announces that it has made
substantial progress in its discussion with potential external investors.
However, it has currently not yet reached the level that the Group can announce
more details.
The Group is also working on additional financing from its main shareholder. An
update about this additional financing will be communicated in January 2017.



To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr.
Frédéric Amar:  +31 575 548 998  -  ir(at)esperite.com or visit the website at
www.esperite.com.


PR Update on Financing Esperite:
http://hugin.info/143308/R/2068274/776687.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Esperite N.V. via GlobeNewswire






