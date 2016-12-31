Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Innovative Vehicle Backup Assistance System

Conesafe LLC, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for SpotterCone, a groundbreaking vehicle backup assistance system.

(firmenpresse) - Kansas City, MO - Conesafe LLC, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for SpotterCone, a groundbreaking vehicle backup assistance system. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund production, marketing and distribution of SpotterCone to a mass audience.



Have you ever been stressed or embarrassed by an inability to back up a large vehicle? Or even worse have you been in an accident related to large vehicle backup failure? Well one inventor claims to have solved this dangerous problem with a new entry into the vehicle safety marketplace, the SpotterCone. Inventor and Conesafe LLC co-founder George Owens, designed SpotterCone to be a vehicle backup assistance system that makes backing up large vehicles quicker, easier, and safer. By providing a driver with a stationary visual guide coupled with a laser line guidance system on the ground, SpotterCone reduces driver stress and increases confidence when backing up. SpotterCone takes all of the guesswork out of aligning in the correct spot while backing



If you own an RV, a semi-trailer, boat trailer, horse trailer, farm equipment, tow truck, motor coach, large vehicle, such as a bus, SpotterCone will make your life easier when you back up. Said inventor and project creator George Owens. We designed SpotterCone for a wide variety of applications.



The easily portable, all-weather SpotterCone has unique features that are not available in any other vehicle safety system. SpotterCone uses the universal colors for left and right (red and green, respectively). It is equipped with a sensor which will alert a driver to stop backing their vehicle or trailer at a distance they determine. SpotterCone can be easily illuminated by a user, for ease of use when backing at night into a dark location. A unique laser light guidance system runs parallel to the vehicle and assures divers that they are lined up correctly. SpotterCones unique flashing lights (red and amber) also allow it to be used for a roadside emergency as well.





I have been making prototypes for some time. I started making prototypes in my garage before hiring different companies to produce them. I have demonstrated SpotterCone to several different industries Our last push to start full production requires help with [crowdfunding] the tooling, says Owens.



Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the SpotterCone Kickstarter campaign who pledge $200 or more will receive two Mammoth brand SpotterCone tumblers along with updates on how the Kickstarter project is proceeding.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 14, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2hqyxHY or http://www.spottercone.com



