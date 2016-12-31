       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Startup Men's Fashion Company, Versattire Featured in the Palm Beach Post

Matteo Ferrer, the creator and CEO of Versattire, a company that aims to bring breathable, moisture-wicking materials to dress shirts, is excited to announce today that his purpose-driven startup has been recently featured in the Palm Beach Post.

It is noteworthy to mention that The Palm Beach Post has the largest newsroom in the Palm Beaches, and they are renowned for delivering comprehensive and in-depth journalism in print, online, mobile and social.

The featured article on Versattire can be found via the following link.

For a startup that commenced business in the year 2015, this indeed is a notable achievement. Suffice it to say that this recent recognition amongst others is attributable to the vision, creativity, hardwork and diligence of the companys CEO.

Speaking excitedly, Matteo Ferrer, the CEO of Versattire said; I am extremely delighted about this latest development. Being featured and appearing on the Palm Beach Post gives even more creditability to my phenomenal products. By the way, Palm Beach Post was not paid by Versattire to talk about our men's breathable shirts.

Versatility is the name of the game. This is a very special, comfy, breathable, and fashionable new shirt that fit your lifestyle. I am thrilled, and I know that all our customers would be pleased with our product offerings.

To know more about Versattire, visit  http://myversattire.com

Media Contact:
Lucas Ferrer, VP of Digital Marketing
Company: Versattire
Address: West Palm Beach, FL
Tel: 561-254-8017
Email: info(at)myversattire.com
