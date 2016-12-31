Executive Restoration Sets New Trends in Mold Inspection & Damage/Disaster Restoration Services

CHARLOTTE, NC (December 31, 2016)  Executive Restoration, which specializes in mold inspection, mold removal, water damage repair, flood damage removal, fire damage repair, asbestos removal, lead removal, and full home remodelling, has opened a new vista in the field of inspection and restoration services.



Executive Restoration, which is one of the highest reviewed brands in the US, has two main branches of activity: Inspection and Restoration. The services provided by the company includes mold testing, lead inspection, thermal scan, mold removal, fire damage restoration etc. Mold testing in the companys signature service. The CEO of Executive Restoration has been featured in the media, and is an expert witness in court for Mold Inspections. To remain unbiased, analysis of samples are done by a third party lab. Fire and water damage restoration works are carried out on a war footing. The company is also qualified to scan for problematic areas in a home, using infrared technology. This allows them to show the client whats inside the walls and find any anomalies, otherwise hidden.



Flood emergency water extraction, and water damage repair are the primary reason the company has a 24X7 hotline. It expedites the processes by the help of unbiased, third party vendors. Fire damage repair and content restoration, on the other hand, is a heavily specialized field. The companys network consists of the best fire damage recovery in the business.



The inspection part is led by David Snell, who is the CEO and expert mold inspector. The restoration part is headed by Patrick Johnson, who is the CEO and restoration director. The two branches are completely separate and have different sets of employees.



About Executive Restoration

Since 1987, accredited experts of Executive Restoration have been handling jobs with the care that it takes to be A+ Rated (BBB). The company specializes in helping its clients recover from damage or disaster, and minimize out of pocket costs.





For more information, please visit https://www.executiverestoration.com/



