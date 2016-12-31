lisa Thompson Reveals New Case Study On The China Study

The Thompson's passion for health and information has brought them on a journey uncovering many theories and relating to meat egg and dairy consumption and its links to chronic illnesses.

(firmenpresse) - lisa Thompson revealed their new case study today on The China Study. This case study covers the exploration of the relationship between meat and dairy consumption and chronic diseases and illnesses that many people around the world are suffering with daily.



The case study also made it obvious that To show how by eating solely plant based food and significantly reducing refined sugars and processed foods people can greatly decrease chances of developing chronic illnesses. The study has been shot down and criticised by many of the larger corporations due to the fact that it threatens the lively hood of many dairy, egg and meat farms and most definitely posses a threat to the pharmaceutical industry as their man made medicines and cures for chronic illnesses will no longer be needed hence significantly reducing their income. There is a theory that these large corporations deliberately hide the detrimental effects on the human body when consuming meat of dairy products just to keep large businesses in pocket.



lisa Thompson owner Marthar Thompson says there are many people looking for insights and answers about The China Study. This case study reveals in a practical way what's possible with the right information and guidance to [obtain a healthy body.](https://www.londonxcity.com/category/health-and-body)



The case study is available at https://www.londonxcity.com.



About lisa Thompson



lisa Thompson and mother Marthar Thompson started investigating the idea of a plant based diet after Lisa was diagnosed with a chronic illness in 2011 both mother and daughter have dedicated many years to developing knowledge around the subject and have managed to cure Lisa of illness and restoring lisa's health back to better than before. The duo have dedicated time and money to serve and elevate the plant based nutrition industry. It is well known for up to date plant based nutrition and follows many studies done to highlight the benefits of a whole foods plant based diet.





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H9GS3LQ



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Chemekx Shea Butter

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H9GS3LQ

PressRelease by

Chemekx Shea Butter

Date: 12/31/2016 - 18:02

Language: English

News-ID 515347

Character count: 2239

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Chemekx Shea Butter

Ansprechpartner: Chemekx

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/12/2016



Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease