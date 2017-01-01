       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Carmel SEO Web Design Agency Digital Marketing Online Services Launched

JFT Web Marketing, an online marketing agency based in Carmel, Indiana, launched a variety of digital marketing services for local businesses. The company offers fully-customized SEO, web design, and social media marketing services for businesses looking to increase market reach and improve online visibility.

ID: 515349
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - JFT Web Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Carmel, Indiana, launched a wide range of internet marketing services for local businesses.

More information is available at [http://jftwebmarketing.com](http://jftwebmarketing.com/).

Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past decade, as more and more businesses turn to the internet as a powerful means to reach for potential clients. Up to 90% of all customers have used online reviews or Google searches to find both online and offline businesses, thereby making it important for companies across all industries to develop a solid online presence.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of digital marketing, as it is through search engines ÂÂ primarily Google ÂÂ that most potential clients find online and offline services. Recent traffic studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results, with more than 95% of traffic being shared by the first results. The competition for high Google ranking is intense.

Finally, social media has opened new potential markets for online businesses, especially with the large spread of mobile technology. Since social media navigation is one of the most common online activities, developing a solid presence on platforms like Facebook and Twitter is essential.

JFT Web Marketing launched a wide array of online marketing services for businesses looking to leverage the potential of online tools to increase their business success.

The company provides full SEO services, from keyword optimization to backlinking strategies, as well as full on-page html optimization. JFT Web Marketing works closely with its clients in establishing the target keywords, then implements the most effective SEO strategies to develop powerful local rankings.

The Carmel digital marketing agency also provides full web design services, including mobile and cross-platform optimization. This is essential in todayÂÂs mobile-dominated online world, as mobile recently surpassed desktop searches.



The company also provides other digital marketing services such as social media campaigns, pay-per-click marketing, online reputation management and more.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



More information:
http://jftwebmarketing.com



Keywords (optional):

marketing, businesses, online, services, social, media, design, increase, improve, visibility,



Company information / Profile:

JFT Web Marketing
http://jftwebmarketing.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

(317) 931-9665



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/01/2017 - 00:03
Language: English
News-ID 515349
Character count: 2737
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: JFT Web Marketing
Ansprechpartner: Lois Wyant Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Carmel, Indiana
Telefon: (317) 931-9665

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 31/12/2016

Number of hits: 22

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.164
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 152


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z