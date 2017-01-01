The Civility Calendar - Essential for creating a more civil world in 2017.

Earlier today, The Civility Center announced the launch of The 2017 Civility Calendar. The new, FREE Online Civility Calendar is a veritable civility treasure chest complete with an App, all kinds of resources, monthly events listings, and more. The Civility Calendar goes live January 1, 2017. For anyone with even a passing interest in civility, and for all those who want to make the world a better place, this launch will be worth paying attention to.



The Civility Calendar is chalk full of civility events and activities, websites, civility resources, training, and civility products and services from all around the globe.The Executive Director, at The Civility Center, Lew Bayer, states, "There are many grass-roots civility initiatives happening independent of each other all over the world. But with limited resources many of these initiatives are struggling to have long-term impact. The Civility Calendar offers a unique opportunity to bring civility-minded individuals, organizations, and efforts, together to expand the activities, continue the conversations, and share resources. Imagine what can be achieved by supporting each other in this important endeavor!"



Lew Bayer, continues... "Everyone has the power to make the world better by choosing civility. The Civility Calendar is a free tool that provides monthly civility themes, affirmations, social media supports, event listings, and free resources to help individuals and organizations choose civility every day. At kitchen tables, sports arenas, boardrooms, in classrooms, and in almost every other social setting, people are talking about civility, offering civility events, and actively seeking civility training, books, and resources. Now, through the Civility Calendar, civility supporters can work together to support these civility activities and change the world for the better.



The Civility Center has been active for almost 20 years. It is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on restoring civility to communities, schools, businesses, and the world. The Center is the "go-to" place for everything civility and offers a Civility Speakers Bureau, Civility Ambassador training programs, a Civility Toolkit, the Civility Calendar, and the ground-breaking Civility Scorecard.





The 2017 Civility Calendar is a one-of-a-kind calendar that lists events, websites, books, organizations and individuals that promote positive behavior, character development, civility and kindness. All not-for-profit organizations can submit their events, and be listed for free, pending approval. For-profit businesses are asked to make a small donation to the Civility Center to list their events.



Once again, The 2017 Civility Calendar is set to launch January 1, 2017. To find out more, the place to visit is http://www.civilitycalendar.com/



NOTABLE: January is "Civility Starts With You" Month.



For further information about The Civility Center, this can be discovered at http://www.civilitycenter.org/





