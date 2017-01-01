Roku TCL Smart UHD TV Fire Stick Discount Electronics Online Store Launched

Williams Amazon Mall, an online store for low cost products on Amazon, has launched a new site so customers can get the best deals on their favorite items. Products include Amazon Echo, HD TVs, and the Fire TV stick.
(firmenpresse) - A new online store has launched called Williams Amazon Mall, which offers low cost options across a range of categories for popular products that are sold on Amazon. It allows customers to get their favorite items for a much lower cost than they ordinarily would be able to, especially in areas like electronics, where a wide range of devices and gadgets is available.
More information is available at: http://discountelectronics360.com.
In the electronics category, customers can find a variety of HDTVs, like the low cost option from TCL, one of the world's best selling TV brands. With the TCL 32 inch 720p Roku Smart LED model, the company has teamed with one of America's most popular streaming services to offer a simplified smart TV that allows customers to instantly enjoy endless entertainment.
In addition to this, new gadgets like Amazon Echo are available, both in black and white. Echo is a hands free speaker people can control with their voice, connecting to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, and update the user with scores, weather reports, and more.
Because Echo is built in the cloud, it means that the more the customer uses Echo, the more it adapts to them and their particular speech patterns. Because Echo is always connected, it is automatically updated as well.
Other popular products include Amazon Fire TV, which is a tiny box that connects to the HDTV and provides a wide range of entertainment apps, as well as 4k Ultra High Definition viewing. The Fire TV box has a dedicated graphics engine, powerful Wi-Fi support, and 2GB of memory, and in addition to this, users can search for shows using their voice.
Categories within the electronics section of the online store include cell phones and accessories, headphones, video projectors, home audio systems, and ebook readers so that customers can enjoy and have access to their favorite stories on the move, regardless of where they are.
A full list of products is available by browsing through the store using the link above, and other categories are also available.
http://williamsamazonmall.com/
