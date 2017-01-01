       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Statement by Minister Joly on Tamil Heritage Month

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/01/17 -- The Tamil-Canadian community is a shining example of how Canada is made stronger through its cultural diversity. The Tamil language is one of the oldest living languages in the world, and we are enriched by Tamil-Canadian contributions to every aspect of our society-arts and culture in particular.

In 2016, the House of Commons voted unanimously to recognize every January as Tamil Heritage Month to coincide with one of the most important celebrations for Canadians of Tamil heritage, the Thai Pongal harvest festival.

Tamil Canadians from coast to coast to coast will celebrate this special milestone, during Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the rich history of Canada's Tamil community and to celebrate the inspirational role that Tamil Canadians have played, and continue to play, in this country. I encourage you to celebrate Tamil Heritage Month for the first time in 2017 and to take part in the broader Canada 150 celebrations taking place around our country. This is a special year to celebrate one of Canada's greatest strengths: our diversity.

