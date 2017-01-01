Lathrop Press Release Lead Generation Online Marketing Services Launched

JMar Media Group, an online marketing agency based in Lathrop, California, announced updated press release and lead generation services, as well as a variety of digital marketing services. The company writes and distributes client press releases and provides lead generation, SEO, web design and more.

Online marketing has become increasingly important for business success over the past few years, as more and more people turn to the internet to look for both online and offline services. Recent reports show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches before making their customer decisions, which makes it essential for businesses to develop a solid online presence.



However, advertisement-based campaigns, especially paid ads, become increasingly ineffective, as a growing number of people develop a strong distrust of such campaigns. According to recent reports, 84% of all consumers do not trust online ads, with an impressive 70% preferring to find information on services and products by reading articles rather than watching ads.



This increases the importance of trust-based marketing services, such as content marketing, informational videos or webinars, and press releases, as well as of integrating content marketing in solid search engine optimized websites and social media campaigns.



JMar Media Group announced updated press release and lead generation services, as well as a wide array of other digital marketing features such as SEO, social media marketing, video creation, online reputation management and more.



The company creates and distributes customized press releases for client businesses, thereby raising awareness of new services and products in an organic, informative way. Unlike paid ads or promotional content, press releases focus on the informative, news-worthy aspects of each online and offline business, thereby creating natural interest in the respective product or service.



JMar Media Group also updated its lead generation services to facilitate traffic increase and client conversion through a variety of specific means, by creating interest in the clientÂÂs product or website and by initiating professional business-customer interactions.





