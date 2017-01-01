Inbound Pay-Per-Call Niche Directory Website Lead Marketing Services Launched

Lead Gen Authority, an online marketing agency based in Lathrop, California, announced new pay-per-call lead generation services and web directory marketing. The company provides free SEO consultations and quotes, and offers multiple digital marketing services such as SEO, directory listing, social media and reputation management.

(firmenpresse) - Lead Gen Authority, a digital marketing agency based in Lathrop, California, announced new pay-per-call lead generation services including SEO, ad campaigns, video marketing, and niche directory website marketing.



More information is available at [http://leadgenauthority.us](http://leadgenauthority.us/).



Internet marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more people turn to the internet in search of both online and offline services. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or search engines to look for businesses or services, with many people constantly browsing social media groups and pages in search of customer recommendations.



Google rankings are extremely powerful for online visibility, as most people use Google searches to find businesses and services. Traffic reports show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results, with the first page of results taking up more than 95% of all traffic. This leads to fierce competition for high ranking, as business invest increasing amounts of money in SEO and digital marketing services.



Lead Gen Authority launched a wide range of pay-per-call lead generation services, customized to each individual clientÂÂs needs. The company provides SEO services, social media marketing, online reputation management, video and ad campaigns, as well as niche directory website listings.



The Lathrop digital marketing company focuses on organic lead generation, using tried-and-tested professional SEO techniques to generate interest in client businesses and services. The company leverages the power of backlinking by connecting the clientÂÂs website to powerful niche directory listings, thus creating quality backlinks that contribute to increased Google ranking for the targeted keywords.



Lead Gen Authority provides lead generation services on a pay-per-click basis, and the initial SEO consultation is completely free and non-obligatory. Free quotes are also available for interested businesses, and the company provides constant progress reports to its local and global clients.





