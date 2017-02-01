Rising Safety Facilities for Patients in the U.S. to Drive the Nurse Call System Market by 2020

The nurse call systems market is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2021 from $1.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.3% dominated by North America while integrated communication systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

Nurse Call System Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 02, 2016: Due to the rising healthcare IT industry, healthcare organizations around the world are progressively investing upon IT systems for better healthcare systems, in which one of the most emerging field is the nurse call system. With the growing advancements in the communication & IT systems, the nurse call systems market is expected to continue perceiving strong growth in coming years, states a new report that has been recently published to the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is entitled as Nurse Call System Market in US 2016-2020, which provides detailed information on the current market scenario and its growth prospects for the coming years.



Recently, the nurse call system sector has witnessed many technological innovations, which have resulted in the development of new and improved NCS. Research analysts have estimated that, due to these innovations, the market in the U.S. will grow at a strong CAGR of 14.18% until 2020. Initially, the report discusses about the key market highlights that is fuelling the growth of this sector. According to the report, factors such as the rising older and adult population & the growing need for responsive and efficient healthcare for the patients are amongst the major factors driving the growth of the market for nurse call systems.



NCS are very essential in healthcare facilities as they help streamline and enhance the quality of care by increasing the efficiency of the nursing staff. It refers to the communication infrastructure deployed across the healthcare organizations to enable communication between the patients and staff. In the U.S., individuals who are experiencing treatment in specialized healthcare facilities such as in SNFs, ALFs and ACFs, need constant attention and care. Hence, to provide 24x7 care to them, need for a devoted line of communication between patients and caregivers became important which increased the demand for NCS. Still, one of the major challenges for the market observed by the study is the high cost of NCS installation and maintenance.





Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of technology, such as wired and wireless communication equipment; and by end-users. By end-users, it is segmented into-



SNFs

ALFs

ACFs



Among these, ALFs segment is the rapidly growing segment. One of the major factor responsible for this is its ability to install NCS. Also, different equipments used in the nurse call system includes nurse call buttons, nurse call integrated communication systems and nurse call mobile systems. Currently, standard shift towards integrated wireless nurse call system is the latest market trend.



Moreover, key vendors listed in the report are:



Ascom

Rauland-Borg

Jeron Electronic Systems

TekTone



Some of the prominent vendors are NiQ Health, Sonitor Technologies, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Awarepoint, Cornell Communications, Westcall etc.





