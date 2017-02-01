Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market Expected to Surge with a CAGR of 5.23% until the end of 2020

Report provides an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 02, 2017: With the increasing number of global aging and infant population, there has been a rise in the superabsorbent polymer market. This factor has been observed by the latest forecast report added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market 2016-2020. The study highlights the present scenario and growth prospects of the global market for superabsorbent polymers in key regions such as North America, APAC, Europe and ROW. On the basis of the five years forecasts, research analysts have estimated the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% until the end of 2020.



Basically, SAP is a material that has the unique ability to absorb and retain large volumes of liquid up to 400-500 times of its own weight. These polymers are granular material that looks a bit like granulated sugar that soaks up the liquid. SAPs have characteristic features of biocompatibility, high absorption capacities, hydrophilicity, swelling and de-swelling.



Moving further, the report provides details of the market segmentation by types, application and geography. On the basis of its types, it includes- Sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers and by other polymers. Whereas, market segmentation by application includes-



Baby diaper sector

Adult incontinence product sector

Feminine hygiene product sector and others



Personal care is a major application for the SAP market. SAPs are primarily used as an absorbent for water and aqueous solutions in diapers. Thus, the market for diaper is the largest application for super absorbent polymers. The major factor responsible for the market segments growth is the increasing infant population in the developing countries. Additionally, major trends in the market are- Rise in the demand for bio-based polymers, government initiatives towards womens health and use of SAP in other applications. The global SAP market relies largely on sodium polyacrylate segment for the production of SAPs. The major factor responsible for this growing popularity is its use in baby diapers and feminine products because of its non-toxic nature. The report also discusses that one of the major challenges for the market is the development of bio-based SAP which is still at a promising stage.





Geographically, China is the biggest market in the Asia-Pacific region, whereas, the U.S. is the largest producer of SAP in the North American region. Since, North America has been a major consumer in the baby diapers & sanitary napkins sector for a long time, the market is witnessing a growth in the region and will also continue to gain the maximum market share until 2020.



Key vendors highlighted in the report are as follows:



BASF

Nippon Shokubai

Evonik Industries

LG Chem

Sanyo Chemical Industries



Some of the prominent vendors such as Formosa, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, SONGWON, Kao etc. are also listed in the report.









