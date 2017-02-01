Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirm Closing of business swap on January 1st 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirm Closing of

business swap on January 1st 2017



- Both companies will become global leaders in two different sectors of the

pharmaceutical market -



Paris (France) and Ingelheim (Germany)- 2(nd) January 2017 - Sanofi and

Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed today that the strategic transaction signed in

June 2016, which consists of an exchange of Sanofi's animal health business

(Merial) and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare (CHC) business, has been

successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017. This closing marks the

successful outcome of the business swap which started with exclusive

negotiations in December 2015. The closing of the acquisition of Merial in

Mexico and the Merial and CHC swap in India have been delayed pending receipt of

certain regulatory approvals but both are expected to close early 2017.



Olivier Brandicourt, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, stated: "With this

successful closing of the business swap with Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi is

building a strong and innovative CHC Global Business Unit. The integration of

Boehringer Ingelheim's highly skilled CHC team and its well established

products, allows Sanofi to enhance our positions in core strategic categories in

a promising CHC market. Indeed this market serves the growing expectations of

consumers to be more in control of their own health and wellness."



The Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer Ingelheim,

Hubertus von Baumbach, said: "This important achievement is the result of a

mutually beneficial agreement implemented in the spirit of a shared vision.

Driven by the desire to serve the needs of our customer, and enabled by value of



our innovative product portfolio, the combined strength of the two organizations

will improve Boehringer Ingelheim's competitiveness in the Animal Health

business segment that is so strategically important to our company. We are

delighted to welcome the employees of Merial to our team."



Over the last months, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim have diligently prepared

for the integration of the businesses and employees as of the first day under

new ownership. In the interest of all customers and to ensure uninterrupted

business continuity, it is both companies' priority to achieve a smooth

integration of the transferred businesses.



Alan Main, Executive Vice President Consumer Healthcare and member of Sanofi's

Executive Committee, will ensure Sanofi's CHC business including the former

Boehringer Ingelheim CHC brands will continue on its growth path. The Boehringer

Ingelheim Animal Health business unit will be headed by Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier

who will remain as Member of the Boehringer Ingelheim Board of Managing

Directors.



***



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world's 20 leading pharmaceutical companies.

Headquartered in Ingelheim, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim operates globally

through 145 affiliates and a total of some 50,000 employees. The focus of the

family-owned company, founded in 1885, is on researching, developing,

manufacturing and marketing new medications of high therapeutic value for human

and veterinary medicine.

Social responsibility is an important element of the corporate culture at

Boehringer Ingelheim. This includes worldwide involvement in social projects

through, for example, the initiative "Making More Health" while also caring for

employees. Respect, equal opportunity and reconciling career and family form the

foundation of mutual cooperation. The company also focuses on environmental

protection and sustainability in everything it does.

In 2015, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of about 14.8 billion euros.

R&D expenditure corresponds to 20.3 per cent of net sales.

For more information please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial

results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and

statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are

generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",

"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's

management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and

analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as

the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or

biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well

as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of

guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially

successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic

alternatives, the Group's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities,

trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, the impact of cost

containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of

shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public

filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under

"Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements"

in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.







Contacts Sanofi:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Coralie Savin George Grofik

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com





Contact Boehringer Ingelheim:



Media Relations

Dr Ralph Warsinsky

Tel: + 49 6132 77 7051

Mobile : +49 178 290 8561

press(at)boehringer-ingelheim.com



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/152918/R/2068202/776642.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://en.sanofi.com



PressRelease by

Sanofi

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/02/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 515376

Character count: 8844

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sanofi

Stadt: PARIS





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease