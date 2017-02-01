Change of Nordea Bank Finland Plc's market-making for Aspo Plc

Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its market making for Aspo Plc to Nordea

Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on January 2, 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as

the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all

existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland

Plc.



This change will be effective as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo(at)aspo.com







Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern

Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong

company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market

leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,

customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate

Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually

developed without any predefined schedules.







