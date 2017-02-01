       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Change of Nordea Bank Finland Plc's market-making for Aspo Plc

ASPO Plc            STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      January 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.


CHANGE OF NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC'S MARKET-MAKING FOR ASPO PLC

Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its market making for Aspo Plc to Nordea
Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on January 2, 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as
the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all
existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland
Plc.

This change will be effective as of Monday, January 2, 2017.

ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo(at)aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern
Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong
company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market
leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,
customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate
Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually
developed without any predefined schedules.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com




