Prosafe SE: Safe Notos commences contract

Reference is made to press release dated 7 July 2016. Safe Notos has commenced
its 3 years and 222 day duration contract for Petrobras on 7 December 2016.
Safe Concordia remains on contract.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 2 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
