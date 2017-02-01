Global International & Domestic Express Market by Value Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)

Report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Express Market. It covers the regional and global aspect of the market. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles DHL, FedEx, TNT and UPS companies.

12207

The latest report focusing on the Express market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Express Market. It is entitled as Global Express Market (Domestic & International): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020).



The express market provides services that include integrated door-to-door transport and quick delivery of time-definite shipments of documents, samples, and parcels. The express market offers personal collection services from the point of dispatch, customs handling-en-route and personal delivery to the addressee at the destination.



The key features of the express service include tracking of the item route and sending confirmation to the sender at the time of delivery. It also handles custom clearances and reduces the requirements of multiple agents such as freight forwarders and customs house clearance agents. The main characteristic of express market is that it simplifies and speeds the process of transporting goods. It organizes collection, usually at the end of the business day, allows the sender access to information on the progress of shipments from pick-up to delivery and provides proof of delivery.



Express market growth is predominantly driven by domestic e-commerce and continuously increasing cross border and inter-regional trades. Other factors leading to growth of the market include rise in internet penetration, growing use of smartphones, growing urban population, and escalating middle class population. The ongoing trends of the market include rise in fleet management, use of new delivery methods and use of new technologies in express market.



The global express market includes domestic and international product lines with focus on delivery speed. Asia-Pacific will emerge as a prominent leader of express market outpacing North America by end of year 2020. However, the market growth will be hindered by factors such as air traffic rights, fierce competition and high labor cost, and different laws in different countries.





The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles DHL, FedEx, TNT and UPS companies.





Comments on this PressRelease