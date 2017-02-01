ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement



Vancouver, BC, December 30th, 2016 - ALX Uranium Corp. (ALX or the Company) (TSXV: AL; FSE: 6LLN; OTCQX: ALXEF) announced today the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 2,410,000 flow-through units (FT Units) at $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $241,000 (the Offering).



Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one non flow-through common share purchase warrant in the capital of the Company. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering at a price of $0.15 per common share.



All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a fourmonth hold period until May 1st, 2017, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval.



Insiders of the Company acquired 1,100,000 FT Units or approximately 45.64% of the Offering.



The proceeds received from the offering will be used by the Company to incur qualified Canadian Exploration Expenses for exploration of the Companys uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area of Saskatchewan, Canada.



About ALX Uranium Corp.



ALX Uranium Corp. was formed as the result of a business combination between Lakeland Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. ALX is based in Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6LLN and in the United States OTCQX under the symbol ALXEF. ALX is actively exploring a portfolio of early-stage properties. Technical reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for several of the Companys active properties. ALX continually and proactively reviews opportunities for new properties, whether by staking, joint venture or acquisition.





For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Vice-President, Corporate Development at Ph: 604.629.0293 or email: rleschuk(at)alxuranium.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors



ALX Uranium Corp.



"Mark Lackey"



Mark Lackey



President, CEO and Director



Direct: 647.774.5967

Office: 604.629.0293

Toll-free: 1-866-629-8368



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's proposed financing, objectives, and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Companys public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Lakeland Resources Inc. ist ein reines Uranexplorationsunternehmen mit einem Schwerpunkt auf dem Athabasca-Becken in Saskatchewan (Kanada), das einige der weltweit größten und reichsten hochhaltigen Uranvorkommen beherbergt.





