Top-Selling Cosmetic Storage Unit Will Update Amazon.Com Listing

Cosmopolitan Collection announced that an updated Amazon.com listing is currently in development for their top-selling acrylic cosmetic storage unit.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection's #1 ranked acrylic cosmetic storage unit on Amazon.com now has an updated Amazon listing. New photos and a more detailed About the Product description will be added to the acrylic makeup organizer listing



"The response to our [cosmetic storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) unit has been outstanding. We have had so many happy customers share photos of how they use our makeup organizer and written details and stories of how they love our makeup organizer. These pictures and stories are the inspiration for the updated listing, and many of our customer ideas and comments have been included," says company spokesman Rob Bowser. The updated photos show the acrylic makeup organizer used in different configurations, while the product descriptions have some added humor, taken from customer reviews.



Customers love the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. Over 160 customers have left reviews on Amazon.com. 94% of the customers say they like their makeup organizer, and the average review for the organizer is a 4.4 out of 5 stars. Blondie J. gave the makeup organizer a [5-star review](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) on Amazon and wrote, "Greatest gift ever! Bought this as a Christmas gift for our granddaughter - she absolutely loved it and by morning she had her makeup all organized and sitting on her bathroom counter. Couldn't have chosen a better gift for her!"



The Cosmopolitan Collection is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Although the regular retail price of the makeup organizer is $59.99, it is currently on sale for 30% off - $42.99. Any order over $49 will ship for free, and Amazon Prime customers receive free two-day shipping for their makeup organizer.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

