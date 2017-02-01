Worldwide Data Center Power Market to expand at a high CAGR of 14.59% during 2016-2020

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 2, 2016: Nowadays, power management solution is measured as a vital support infrastructure for the data center power operations. A new report focusing on the global market of data center power has been added to report offerings of Market Research Hub (MRH) to analyze its current market situation and growth projections for the coming years. The report is entitled as Global Data Center Power Market 2016-2020. By this study, research specialists have estimated that the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the period of 2016 to 2020.



As per the research findings, with the increasing count of data centers worldwide, enterprises are implementing efficient power management solutions to support in uninterrupted availability of data center infrastructure for data center operations. To provide the detailed information for the readers, the report starts with the brief introduction to the market overview along with an introduction, market landscape, market size and segmentation. It is well recognized that power utilization is one of the major operating expenses in data centers and currently with the help of power management products, distribution of power to the data center has increased with the help of utility grid. Also, it provides efficient supply power during power outages. Most of the data centers suffer from power outages because of the UPS power failure, which is a major factor that is hampering the growth of the market.



Now, the IT world is quickly moving towards adoption of eco-friendly and greener data centers which is one of the major market drivers for the data center power market. The growing need for environmental awareness, rising rate of carbon emissions and consumption of electricity also contributes to its success. There are numerous other factors deliberated in the report such as restrains, opportunities & challenges that will help readers to understand the market trends to attain growth in this market. Currently, the latest trend driving the force in the market is the use of DC power distribution of data center.





Further, the global market is broadly segmented into several applications and geography. These applications includes:



UPS

Transfer switches and switchgear

PDUs

Energy storage

Generators and others



In the next section of the report, market size is also calculated by the revenue generated from the sales of these data center power infrastructures. Geographically, the market has been studied in the regions such as Americas, APAC and EMEA. Among these, in 2015 Americas accounted for the maximum market share and it is expected to remain same for the coming years.



Key vendors in the global market are ABB, Emerson Network Power, Delta Electronics, Legrand, Eaton, Schneider Electric and GE Industrial Solutions.









