Top-Selling Children's Play Food Set Announces That Discounted Price Will End

Mommy Please announced that the discount on their popular 125-piece children's play food set will end this week.

(firmenpresse) - The holiday shopping season has just ended, and Mommy Please announced this week that their 125-piece [children's play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) had its best holiday selling season yet - breaking all records and sales projections made by the company. The popular play food set was featured at special discounted prices during this period, and company spokesperson stated today that this discount will be ending soon.



"We tried something new this year, we lowered the price point of our children's play food set this holiday season, to see if the lower price point would translate into increased sales. It certainly did, and they sales volume was phenomenal," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our sales were off the charts. We had many happy customers contact us, tell us how much they love their play food set. Quite a few of these customers even left us reviews on our Amazon.com listing. This was a great season for us. We are now going to raise the price of our play food set, and see if the reputation it built during the holidays will carry the increased price point."



Made of BPA-free, brightly colored plastic, the Mommy Please children's play food set is safe for children ages three and over. Within the set are 125 pieces of many different foods, some that are healthy, others that are not. Some of the foods contain fun food facts and nutritional information - all to help children learn about different types of food, and how to start making healthy food choices.



Over 240 customers have written reviews for the Mommy Please children's play food set, 98% of reviewers wrote that they like their [play food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_N6vwyb3K8WBCV) set. A brand new five-star reviewer said "SO MUCH FOOD IN THIS BIG BOX, MORE THAN I EXPECTED. LOOKS SO REAL.. GOT MY MONEYS WORTH WITH THIS ITEM THATS FOR SURE..MY KIDS LOVE PLAYING WITH THIS..SO FAR EVERY SINGLE DAY !!"





The 125-piece children's play food set by Mommy Please is sold only on Amazon.com. The price will remain discounted at $23.97, for a few more days, which is a 44% savings off the regular retail price.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

PressRelease by

Mommy Please

Requests:

(678) 588-4436

Date: 01/02/2017 - 12:14

Language: English

News-ID 515388

Character count: 2722

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mommy Please

Ansprechpartner: Elsie Murphy

Stadt: Duluth, GA



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 02/01/2017



Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease