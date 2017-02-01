#1 Selling Inflatable Flamingo Float Spokesperson Explains Benefits Of Float

Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson takes the time to explain the benefits of their #1 selling inflatable flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - It has been four months since Teddy Shake launched their [inflatable flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) to be sold on their exclusive selling partner, Amazon.com. Since that time, sales for the pink flamingo have skyrocketed and shattered all company projections for holiday sales. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took a moment to explain some of the benefits behind the Teddy Shake float.



"When you think about a pool float, probably the first thing you consider is the small round tube, maybe has a picture on it, and little kids wear them around their waste," said Anderson. "Our goal was to shatter that image and present a float that people could get excited about. We wanted our float to be loved by kids an adults - so we made it large, very large. Our float measures 80-inches in length, one of the largest floats on the market. We also patterned it after a flamingo. Nothing says summer, warm weather like a flamingo. Of course our flamingo must be a bright pink, and we made sure it was constructed of the best vinyl available, to ensure the float would retain air while being used. We are thrilled with the response to our float thus far."



Over 200 customers have taken time to write reviews for the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo float, with 100% of reviewers writing they loved their pink flamingo float. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "Fun, fabulous and GIANT! This is an adorable float. It is brightly colored and absolutely huge. It takes a LONG time to blow up, so I highly recommend some sort of air pump. It has been a hit both in and out of the water. It has held up remarkably well in the time that we've had it. I highly recommend this if you are looking for a giant, [fun float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) that kids and adults alike can enjoy!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is priced at $39,99, and sold exclusively on Amazon.com.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





